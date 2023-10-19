It’s a scorcher out there, make sure you choose the correct sunscreen for your skin type

With the rising temperatures, we find ourselves spending more time outdoors. And while we should be wearing sunscreen every day regardless of the weather, it’s especially important to do so during this time.

When it comes to selecting a sunscreen, you have to bear in mind that not everyone has the same skin type. So there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. You have to choose the correct sunscreen for your skin type. Picture: RF Studio/ Pexels However, selecting the correct sunscreen for you can be overwhelming, especially with the wide variety of sunscreen products on the market. To make this selection easier for you, here’s a guide to choosing the correct sunscreen for your skin type.

What is your skin type? Understanding your skin type is the first step in choosing the right sunscreen. Common skin types include oily, dry, combination, and sensitive. Each skin type has different needs when it comes to sun protection. Sun Protection Factor

The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) measures a sunscreen’s ability to block UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn. Higher SPF numbers indicate greater protection. For most individuals, an SPF of 30 is sufficient. However, if you have fair or highly sun-sensitive skin, opting for an SPF 50 or higher is recommended. Broad spectrum protection Look for sunscreens labelled as ‘broad spectrum’. These products provide protection against both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays can cause long-term skin damage and premature ageing, while UVB rays are responsible for immediate sunburn. Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen ensures comprehensive protection.

Consider your skin sensitivities

If you have sensitive skin, opt for sunscreens that are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. Look for ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they are less likely to cause irritation. Avoid sunscreens with potential allergens, such as oxybenzone or fragrances. Look out for additional features Some sunscreens offer additional benefits, such as oil control, hydration, or anti-ageing properties. Consider your specific skincare needs and choose a sunscreen that complements them. For example, if you have oily skin, look for oil-free or mattifying sunscreens. If you have dry skin, opt for moisturising formulas.

If you plan to spend time in the water or engage in any physical activities that may cause perspiration, choose a water-resistant sunscreen. These formulas adhere better to the skin, offering prolonged protection even when exposed to water or sweat.