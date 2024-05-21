‘It’s not always about how you appear, but how you feel’ - Cardi B says confidence is the key to feeling beautiful

No matter what you wear or how you’ve done your make-up, if you don’t feel confident, it doesn’t matter. This is what rapper Cardi B believes.

Talking to People, the 31-year-old star said: “It’s not always about how you appear, but how you feel. When you feel your best, you feel ready to take on the world. Confidence is key to helping you feel ready to conquer the day - onstage or off.” When it comes to how she maintains glowing skin, she said that she loves using rose water and moisturisers to keep her skin hydrated underneath her make-up. She adds that she also has “professional hydrating facials whenever possible”.

Speaking in celebration of the NYX Professional Makeup brand’s 25th birthday, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed that her go-to brow products are NYX Professional Makeup’s Micro Brow Eyebrow Pencil and The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler. She said: “Great brows are the frame to every face and those are perfect for a more natural look and the full glam makeup looks that I love.” Known for her juicy lips, she says she cannot do without their Duck Plump High Pigment Lip Plumping Gloss.

But Cardi B doesn’t always depend on makeup brands to help her with her looks. She once admitted to using onion juice to help with hair growth. In an Instagram post she wrote: “My last 2 washes I have been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair. I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. It’s odourless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”