It’s not for your face! Woman’s TikTok video goes viral when she mistakes vibrator for a face massager
Sex toys and vibrators come in the most interesting shapes and sizes these days.
Gone are the days where they were blatantly phallic.
Now a woman can carry a vibrator in her bag and no one would know that the slick beautiful object is a source of great pleasure.
Therefore, it’s quite understandable that people can easily confuse them for something else.
One such person is a woman who was happily using a pink vibrating object to massage her face, only to find out that it’s actually a vibrator.
Very excited about her latest beauty find she posted a video on TikTok to show off the amazing device.
During the video Hillary, @simply.hillary, boasts about all its wonderful features.
“Guys I have to tell you about this skin thing I got,” she began.
“It sucks and pulses, so it makes your blood flow. It’s amazing!”
Holding a pink vibrator, she continued to rub her face with one end of the device.
“You can even turn on for more stimulation. It is amazing.
“It’s on Amazon, and TikTok made me buy it.”
@simply.hillary #poresucker #selfcare #tiktokmademebuyit #momlife #momsoftiktok
The video instantly went viral receiving over two million views and thousands of comments, but for all the wrong reasons. It didn’t take viewers long to point out that her pore sucker was, in fact, a vibrator.
However, instead of shying away from what most people would consider an embarrassing situation, she took it on the chin and responded to the silly comments with clever follow-up videos continuing to act naïve about the product’s intended purposes.
One viewer commented: “Girl it’s not for your face. Use it on your bean downstairs. Thank me later.”
In response, Hilary filmed herself running down the stairs before picking up a small white bean from the floor.
“I did find the bean downstairs,” she said to the camera.
@simply.hillary Reply to @katherineenataliee
Replying to another commenter who wrote, “It’s not for your face, it’s for your flower in the pants,” Hilary filmed herself outside in the garden.
“Flower in the plants,” she said as she approached a pink bougainvillea. “What?”
@simply.hillary Reply to @brittanyelainemar