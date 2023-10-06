It’s time to de-fuzz: Ways to remove unwanted hair at home

Spring is finally here and it’s time for us to come out of hibernation. Goodbye chunky jerseys, stockings and pants. Hello skirts, tank tops and pretty soon, swimsuits.

During winter many ladies take a break from hair removal because let’s face it, who’s going to see your hairy legs anyway? However, now is the time for silky legs and smooth bikini lines. Many ladies turn to salons for their hair removal but not everyone can afford such luxury.

Here are ways you can de-fuzz in the comfort of your own home and for far less than what you spend at a salon. Shaving Shaving is a quick and easy way to remove unwanted hair, especially in areas like your underarms, legs and bikini area.

All you need is a good quality razor and shaving cream or gel. Make sure to wet the skin and apply a generous amount of shaving cream to minimise irritation. Proceed to shave in the direction of hair growth, rinse the razor frequently, and moisturise the skin afterwards.

Always use shaving cream or gel. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska Waxing Waxing provides long-lasting results, therefore making it a popular choice for hair removal.

There are various waxing options available for home use - pre-made wax strips and waxing kits that require heating. One of the disadvantages of using wax is that you will have to wait for your hair to grow out a bit. Your hair has to be long enough for the wax to adhere properly. Apply the wax in the direction of hair growth, press a cloth strip on top, and quickly remove it against the direction of hair growth.

Remember to soothe the skin with a post-waxing lotion to minimise redness and irritation. You can use pre-made wax strips. Picture: Pexels Tima Miroshnichenko

Depilatory creams (hair removal creams) Depilatory creams contain chemicals that break down the protein structure of the hair, allowing it to be easily wiped away. These creams are suitable for various parts of the body and can be an efficient option for those with sensitive skin.