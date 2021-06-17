It's time to let your make-up bag breathe, follow these easy steps

Whether you're a make-up enthusiast or simply enjoy experimenting with it on occasion you will admit to forgetting to clean your make-up bag from time to time. And this is potentially harmful to your skin. Not cleaning your make-up products can lead to tons of risks such as bacteria on our skin, acne, pimples, or irritation.

To avoid the risks associated with owning an unhygienic cosmetic bag you can follow the steps suggested below: Remove unnecessary products Everything you want to keep but don't use very often should be sanitised and put away. Products that have passed their expiration date must get thrown away as well.

Wash your products Wash the bag, brushes and make-up sponges thoroughly with warm water and scrub them with a bar of antibacterial soap; rub them gently until the water runs clear. Let the brushes dry on a clean towel with their tip hanging over the side of a firm surface so they can regain their form.

Throw out expired or broken products According to experts, the most common risks associated with expired and used make-up are eye and skin infections. Check for expiry dates and throw away expired products. Sanitize your products