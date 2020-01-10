Jameela Jamil has hit out at Khloe Kardashian again for promoting weight loss shakes.
The ‘Good Place’ star has taken aim at the 35-year-old reality star - as well as several other public figures - in the past for promoting products on social media that claim to help shed weight, and she has now posted yet again to slam the star after she promoted a weight loss shake on Twitter.
Khloe posted a picture of herself on the platform and captioned it: “#ad Ok… I’ve posted with @flattummyco’s Shakes in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist, but THESE SHAKES WORK to help your tummy get back to flat. Trust me guys… Go get 25% off the same Shakes I drink (sic)”
And Jameela, 33, hit back to claim Khloe is promoting “eating disorder culture”.
She quoted Khloe’s tweet and added: “Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah. (sic)”