Jameela Jamil. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza

BRITISH actress Jameela Jamil has spoken out against airbrushing in the entertainment industry, saying it left her strruggling with her body image.

The 32-year-old, who has Indian and Pakistani heritage, has said that pictures of her were altered to make her look whiter and thinner when she started out in her career.

‘When I first started out in this industry, I didn’t know I was allowed to say no to aibrushing,’ she told Red magazine. ‘I was given a whiter face, a little English nose and perfect skinny thighs. It makes me feel gross. I’m sorry to anyone who ever saw pictures of me like that and wanted to be thin like me.’

The former Radio 1 presenter, who has criticised the use of detox and diet products aimed at young women, said she still has issues about her own body image.

‘I still suffer from body dysmorphia, I can’t get rid of it. Something’s wrong with my brain and I will rally against it for ever,’ she said. ‘I don’t weigh myself any more, and I sort of judge my size on how my clothes fit, because I know that I’ll never be able to see myself properly.’

She is also the creator of the ‘i Weigh’ social media campaign, which encourages people to recognise their real worth. ‘It’s the thing that’s healed me the most,’ she said. ‘The incredible women and men who have supported each other and stood up for themselves have encouraged me to stand up for myself, too.’

Miss Jamil, who started her career as a presenter on Channel 4, now stars in the hit US comedy drama The Good Place.

© Daily Mail