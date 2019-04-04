It is nearly 60 years since Jane Fonda made her name as a Hollywood sex symbol. Pic: Twitter

It is nearly 60 years since she made her name as a Hollywood sex symbol. But Jane Fonda shows that, at the age of 81, she can still dazzle.

The veteran actress posed for British Vogue in a special ‘Non-Issue Issue’ to combat age discrimination. In one shot, Miss Fonda wears a dramatic black and silver heavily-fringed sequined jumper and culottes by Gucci, with high-heeled studded black boots.

She is also pictured on the fashion bible’s front cover in a fringed Tom Ford white dress, its plunging neckline reminiscent of the daring outfits she wore in one of her early hit films, the 1968 saucy sci-fi satire Barbarella.

Miss Fonda, who in the 1980s helped inspire a workout craze through her fitness videos, told the magazine: ‘It’s important to understand that older women are the fastest growing demographic in the whole world. It’s time to recognise our value.’

But she added: ‘I like being over the hill because I’ve discovered there’s a whole new landscape. I’m fond of age. I’m glad I’ve lived this long.’ British Vogue editor Edward Enninful said his special edition, which runs alongside the standard May issue, aims to celebrate older women and ‘give a voice to women who feel voiceless’.

He said: ‘We have to be inclusive to women who feel excluded and really to challenge the industry head on.

‘For me, British Vogue has always been about diversity of perspective. For me age is not an issue. Yet there’s still so much discrimination in the fashion and beauty industries so that’s why the non-issue is dedicated to these women over 50.’

The magazine’s special edition, which like the May issue is available on digital download and on newsstands from Friday, also features Dame Helen Mirren, 73, and French actress Isabelle Adjani, 63.

