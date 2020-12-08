Jenna Dewan feels ’proud’ of herself after turning 40

Jenna Dewan feels "proud" of herself after turning 40. The actress celebrated the milestone on December 3, and Jenna has admitted to taking pride in the challenges she's managed to overcome during her life. She explained: "I feel proud of myself in a sense, of accomplishing and overcoming what I’ve gone through up until this point in my life. "And I feel excited about this next chapter. And you know, it’s a good feeling." Jenna - who has Evie, seven, with ex-husband Channing Tatum and Callum, nine months, with fiance Steve Kazee - celebrated her birthday alongside her kids, and she relished the special occasion.

The Hollywood star explained that her celebrations were somewhat low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she still had a great time with her family.

She told 'The Talk': "Under any other time, I would have had some big bash blowout. And because of, you know, Covid and 2020, we just stayed in the house.

"We had such a great day, though. My kids were here. Evie made me a cake, a coupon book. It’s so funny though, it’s a non-refundable coupon book. I can only use these coupons once."

Meanwhile, Jenna and Steve announced their engagement earlier this year via social media.

The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers.

Jenna - who was married to Channing between 2009 and 2018 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart, (sic)"

Steve, 45, also posted news of their engagement on social media.

The actor wrote: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years. (sic)"