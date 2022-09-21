Jennifer Coolidge says a spray tan sent her to the emergency room

“The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge – who is one of the few returning cast members in the Mike White-created satire’s second season – revealed that her attempt to ensure she didn’t resemble a “big, white marshmallow” landed her in hospital. The 61-year-old actress told “Allure” magazine: “For ‘The White Lotus’, I didn't want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan. I got on the plane and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.”

Coolidge – who scooped her first Emmy earlier this month for her portrayal of emotionally damaged heiress Tanya McQuoid – had to resort to “regular make-up” while shooting at the luxury resort in Hawaii alongside her co-stars, who included Connie Britton, Jacey Lacey, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell. She said: “I think we ended up using regular make-up. The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff.”

The “American Pie” star revealed that she only “started getting allergic” to beauty products in the past few years. Coolidge said: “I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients. Then, I'd say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my make-up.”