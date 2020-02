JLo shows once again that age ain't nothing but a number









Jlo flaunts toned body in latest Instagram post. Picture: Instagram London - She was told to keep quiet about her age – it wouldn’t do her career any good. But Jennifer Lopez clearly ignored that advice as she turned 50 with a string of photos showing her every bit as fabulous as she was decades ago. And now she’s doubled down with another shot for her millions of social media followers – revealing her tanned and toned body in a brief white bikini.

It takes work to stay in such good shape and her exercises include kickboxing, circuit training with push-ups and burpees, and workouts that target her abs.

Lopez, who has just spent a romantic weekend with fiance baseball star Alex Rodriguez, revealed she was advised by "everybody" in Hollywood not to publicise her 50th birthday last July because she would be seen as over-the-hill.

She told GQ magazine: "I just didn’t see it. I’m like, 'Everybody knows how old I am – what’s the big deal?'. In this industry, by the time you’re 30, they’re already like, 'She’s done'. But it’s such a beautiful time in women’s lives. Artists, women especially, get so much better as they mature."

Why wouldn't the singer and actress flaunt her flawless toned body? There are women half her JLo's who would give anything for her body and fitness level.

She left us all speechless when she set the stage the on fire with her performance at this year's Superbowl half time performance.

During her rehearsals for her character, Romana, in the "Hustlers" she frequently posted images and Insta-stories of her training regiment.

Lopez makes it known that her body is a result of hard work.

If I've worked that hard for a hot body, I wouldn't be ashamed my body either!

Daily Mail