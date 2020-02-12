Thousands of well-wishers are expected to line the streets and greet reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi when she rides in an open-topped bus through the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday morning as part of her triumphant homecoming tour.
She will be joined by the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Cllr Geoffrey Makhubo and Cllr Loyiso Masuku, MMC Corporate and Shared Services and leader of the Business Executive.
The City of Johannesburg’s Executive Mayor, Cllr Geoffrey Makhubo, said: “Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi has done our country and continent proud. As her city of residence during her time as Miss South Africa, we are very happy to host her victory tour around this great city of Johannesburg.”
He added that Africa’s financial capital, Johannesburg, has had excellent international exposure “because of ambassadors like Zozi. We salute her and wish her well for her reign and in her new found home, in that other great city, New York.”
The bus will leave the Maslow Hotel on Thursday, February 13 at 9am and the route is as follows:
- From the Maslow Hotel: Right into Rivonia Road
- Left into Grayston Drive
- Right into Sandton Drive
- Left into Rivonia Road
- Left into Fifth Street
- Right into Maude Street * Sandton Convention Centre Precinct*
- Right into West Street *Gautrain Precinct*
- Left into Katherine Street
- Right into Grayston Drive
- Right into M1 South
- Off Ramp – Jan Smuts Avenue
- Left into Empire Road *Wits University*
- Right into Melle Street
- Left into Jorissen Street
- Left into Civic Boulevard * City of Joburg Metropolitan Centre (Head Office)*
- Right into Hoofd Street
- Right into Joubert Extension
- Proceed Straight into De Korte Street *Braamfontein*
- Left into Bertha Street
- Proceed over Mandela Bridge
- Left into Lillian Ngoyi
- Right into Simmonds Street *Gauteng Provincial Legislature* Bank City*
- Proceed Straight until Booysens Road
- Right into M1 North and back to Maslow Hotel Sandton JMPD will escort the bus from the Maslow Hotel throughout the route and back.