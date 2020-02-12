Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi at her homecoming celebrations at Mthatha Stadium in the Eastern Cape on Sunday. Picture: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency(ANA)

Thousands of well-wishers are expected to line the streets and greet reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi when she rides in an open-topped bus through the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday morning as part of her triumphant homecoming tour. She will be joined by the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Cllr Geoffrey Makhubo and Cllr Loyiso Masuku, MMC Corporate and Shared Services and leader of the Business Executive.

The City of Johannesburg’s Executive Mayor, Cllr Geoffrey Makhubo, said: “Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi has done our country and continent proud. As her city of residence during her time as Miss South Africa, we are very happy to host her victory tour around this great city of Johannesburg.”



He added that Africa’s financial capital, Johannesburg, has had excellent international exposure “because of ambassadors like Zozi. We salute her and wish her well for her reign and in her new found home, in that other great city, New York.”

The bus will leave the Maslow Hotel on Thursday, February 13 at 9am and the route is as follows:

