Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2020 BAFA Awards. Picture: Reuters

Jodie Turner-Smith used magnets to create a "cat's eye" effect on her finger nails at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. The 33-year-old actress - who is seven months pregnant - turned heads as she and husband Joshua Jackson walked the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday in a canary yellow Gucci gown and made sure she attended to every detail to keep her look fresh.

Her manicurist, Robbie Tomkins, exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Jodie's nails were sculpted into a long almond shape.

Magnets were used to create this effect. Picture: Bang Showbiz

"Instead of going with a more obvious black, yellow or nude nail, we opted for a gorgeous deep salmon pink magnetic cat eye gel polish from Bio Sculpture Evo2 gel colour in 'Yulia' to compliment Jodie's gorgeous dark skin tone and yellow dress.

Jodie Turner-Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

"The look was created by painting on a base colour coat and then hovering a specialised small magnet over the second coat to move and shift colour pigments to create a 'cat eye' beam effect."

Robbie also worked with Jessie Buckley to prepare for the event.

Though the 30-year-old star usually keeps her nails "natural and short" to accommodate her guitar playing, he still came up with a glam manicure to complement both the blue velvet Miu Miu dress she walked the red carpet in and the white suit she wore for to perform her song 'Glasgow (No Place Like Home') - which reduced her 'Judy' co-star Renee Zellweger to tears - at the ceremony.