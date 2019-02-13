Kim Kardashian West with hubby Kanye. (Picture: Instagram)

The 41-year-old rapper is already known for dressing his wife in custom-made Yeezy designs, but the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker is now turning his attention to her beauty regime. Speaking at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's, The Master Class, on Saturday in Los Angeles (16.02.19), Kim said: "[Kanye] is actually really opinionated sometimes.

"He will come in and be like, 'You know your blush is a little heavy.' Or say, 'What are you doing? That's not the shape of your lip.' "

The 38-year-old star - who has children North, five, Saint, three and Chicago, 12 months, with West - also confessed that the secret to her flawless make-up is to not move her face.

She simply added: "Don't smile."

The beauty mogul previously opened up about her battle with psoriasis, admitting that she first started suffering from the irritating skin condition, which causes red, flaky patches which can become itchy or sore, in summer 2016, when her mother Kris Jenner spotted a rash on her daughter's legs.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star got rid of the patches a year later, and now she has taken to her Instagram Story to share the various treatments she is trying to cure it with, including a herbal ointment which she used on her face, as it has come back with a vengeance.

Kim captioned a picture of her face with the dark liquid spotted over her: "Psoriasis is the sh***s!"

She then updated her fans to let them know what the marks were, adding: "It's just herbal ointment."