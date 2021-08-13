Kate Beckinsale is the face of scorpion venom-infused skincare line

Kate Beckinsale is the new face of Mrvl Skin Solutions, a scorpion venom-infused skincare line. The 48-year-old actress has been unveiled as the spokesperson for Mrvl Skin Solutions and will help launch their range of six products - a recovery cream, hyaluronic cream, night cream, serum, eye cream and collagen mask - in the autumn.

Kate is no stranger to unusual beauty treatments as she previously credited her youthful complexion to a serum containing 'liquefied foreskins'. The 'Jolt' actress underwent a bizarre £465 facial that includes a special epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum - which uses stem cells from the cloned foreskins of South Korean infants - to revitalize her skin following a long-haul flight and said that the procedure was "amazing".

Taking to Instagram to show off the results, she said: "After a long flight I do like to lie down and be covered in a mask of liquified cloned foreskins-frankly who doesn't? "Thank you @georgialouisesk for an amazing facial. I especially liked you reassuring me it would be "light on penis" as it was my first time x" (sic)