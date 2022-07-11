Kate Hudson and Karen Behnke launch unique plant-based organic powder ingredients

Actress Kate Hudson and Juice Beauty founder Karen Behnke have a long history of admiration for one another. Behnke first introduced Hudson to the Clean Beauty movement 15 years ago; when the actress began using Juice Beauty products in her daily routine, and the two have been talking about collaborating ever since. As people are becoming more aware of the negative effects of chemicals and synthetic compounds used in personal care products (such as parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, and formaldehyde) as literacy and urbanisation rise, the preference for clean beauty products is on the rise.

Story continues below Advertisement

Given the polluted atmosphere and heat that Indian metropolitan cities are subjected to, the brand aims to change the composition of such skincare products, providing its clients with safer means of skincare and thus allowing their natural beauty to prevail. The Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask, Juice Beauty's newest product, has been created in collaboration with Hudson. Inspired by a long-standing relationship and passion for clean beauty, wellness, and environmental stewardship - it is a customisable, self-care experience bursting with high-tech organic plant powders for happy skin.

“Kate embodies the Juice Beauty mission of fitness, wellness and environmentalism and I have revered her spirit, talent and business acumen since we first met,“ says Behnke. “We got together just before the pandemic and decided it was finally time to kick off a partnership. Coming out of Covid, we wanted to introduce a very personal, customisable ritual with an emphasis on self-care. “Kate is wonderfully ingenious and she was involved in every step of designing the mask, from the ingredient choices to the sensorial texture to the design of the packaging. She even designed the heart to co-ordinate with our logo drop!"

Story continues below Advertisement

“I feel a genuine connection to Juice Beauty and Karen. In fact, she was the one who opened my eyes to clean and green beauty over 15 years ago before it was a thing,” says Hudson. “She came to my house and detoxed my bathroom of conventional chemical brands. That was when I realised that I had to think differently about my beauty regimen just as I was already doing in other areas of my life. It's exciting to finally be able to create this product together - and it's not just another mask. It's exceptional and you can really see the results instantly!” Kate Hudson & Karen Behnke launch unique plant-based organic powder ingredients. Elated at the launch, Sanjali Giri, vice-president of House Of Beauty said: “We are overjoyed to launch Juice Beauty’s newest addition to its truly sustainable and high performance product portfolio, the Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Pow der Mask.

Story continues below Advertisement