Keep calm and turn your bathroom into a full spa experience





Since it's lockdown, many luxuries like going to the spa have been put on hold. However, you can still have your "me moment" at home by turning your bathroom into a spa experience and here's how:

Get a few candles and put them around the bath

Find some relaxing tunes on YouTube to stream

Grab some flowers from the garden (if you have)

Run your bath

Add a few drops of your favourite essential oil or bubble bath, or some epsom salts

Add the flower petals

Light the candles, switch off the lights

Close the door and turn on the music

Sink into the bath and breath

If you don't have a bath - do the same with a foot spa (use a plastic tub if you don't have a foot spa) and get the relaxing feel of an at home foot soak and pedicure.

You should also put in a penalty - if the kids do disturb you while you are at the spa...not snacks for them the next day, only essential meals.





Pro tip: Also get your children with small chores like sorting out the laundry and doing the dishes (do monitor them when they wash the dishes in case they break something).

