Keep the skin you’re in hydrated

Keep your skin hydrated. We hear this all the time when it comes to skincare. Now that winter is approaching, our skin is even more susceptible to dehydration.

Dehydrated skin can be dry and itchy, and perhaps dull-looking too. Your overall tone and complexion can often appear uneven, and fine lines become more pronounced. But do you actually know how to keep your skin hydrated? Here are some tips on ways you can keep your body’s largest organ in good condition.

Drink water Yes, it’s the most obvious solution, but it’s amazing how many people simply don’t drink enough water. It is recommended that you drink at least eight glasses of water every day. Depending on how active you are, your body might need more. Drink lots of water. Picture: Unspalsh/Mineragua Avoid long hot showers or baths

As much as we all love a long hot bath, having one breaks down your skin’s barrier. This results in a loss of moisture content and necessary oils, which can dehydrate your skin. Stick to short showers and lukewarm baths. Avoid hot baths. Picture: Unsplash/Bruce Mars Invest in a humidifier A humidifier can be used when the moisture content in the air around you is low. This can be especially helpful during dry winter months. When it’s cold outside, we tend to crank up the heat indoors. Heaters and air conditioners dry the air.

Use a humidifier. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Drink less caffeine and alcohol Both caffeine and alcohol can reduce the water content in your body, and this of course affects your skin, causing tightness and dehydration. Limit your caffeine intake to two cups of coffee a day. And if you’re going to indulge in a glass or two of wine, make sure you have your water close by.