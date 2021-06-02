Keke Palmer finally wins her battle with acne

Multi-award winning actress Keke Palmer finally has clear skin after battling with acne.

The 27 year old took to Twitter to show off her clear skin with no make-up.

“The way God helped me get this skin together. It’s witchcraft. No make-up Pooh,” says Palmer.

The Akeelah and the Bee star, who has been battling with acne for some time, opened up about her skin woes in December last year.

Speaking to Vogue, she said that her acne was a symptom of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Having been diagnosed with hormonal imbalance, she started working with a doctor who found the correct acne treatment for her skin.

Upon starting the treatment, she encouraged those suffering from the same skin condition to not allow it to mess up their self-esteem.

“To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so fu*%#*& fine! MY ACNE AIN'T NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have to accept this. Now I can help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.”

In April 2021, she shared images of her acne once again and there seemed to be an improvement.

While her method worked for her, she emphasised that it may not work for everyone.

“What works for someone else may not work for you, and that’s okay. So no matter what information I give you, sure try it out if you want, just know the only person that will know if it’s working is you. Don’t psych yourself out just say 'Hey, is this working for ME?' and if it’s not move on to the next! Don’t give up on yourself because even if it doesn’t work it teaches you to look in another direction. Whatever is working for you, look at the ingredients on the back and identify the common denominator,” she said.

Palmer is one of a few celebrities who were not shy to open up about the skin condition. South African singer Lady Zamar also suffered the same fate but eventually got help.

