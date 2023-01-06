Keke Palmer finds the secret to clearing her acne

The 29-year-old "Nope" star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson, took to Instagram to share with her 11,7 million followers that being pregnant has helped her manage acne.

“So look, I know you can’t see right now because I got a face full of make-up on. But if you really get into it, I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat. What that means is, even with the discolouration, there’s no more of the bumps.

“There’s no more of the raise. So I’m here to let you know I found the secret. I found the secret to clearing my acne, and guess what it is, you need to get knocked up. The reason my skin is clear it’s because I’m pregnant with a baby right now. The baby has cleared my skin up.”

Other mothers in the comment section shared their pregnancy experiences. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Guobadia said pregnancy helped her hair grow. However, there was a dramatic shift once the baby was born.