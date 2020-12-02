Keke Palmer opens up about her struggle with acne

American actress Keke Palmer has opened up about suffering from acne.

Taking to Instagram, the Akeela and the Bee star shared with her 10.1 million followers pictures of her face with serve acne.

She said: “Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me, my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Poly cystic ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life, and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ’right’ things, my blood tests were fine.”

She added: "But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me. And unfortunately, doctors are people and if you don’t ’look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ’look healthy’, whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once, and all they offered was a measles vaccine ... Exactly.”

She also spoke about how sad her skin has made her feel. However, that didn’t stop her from being great.