Kelly Khumalo launches new skincare range

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo may be known for her top-charting music and stunning looks but she’s also become known for never shying away from a good business opportunity. The ’Empini’ hitmaker recently announced the launch of a new skincare range, ’Kelly Khumalo Skin by Bioquantine SA’ on her Instagram account which has a following of 2.2 million.

The first product released under the range is a Stem Cell Regeneration Serum. Kelly has been teasing her fans about the skincare range for a while and now the wait is finally over, and fans can get their hands on the product. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) The ’Kelly Khumalo Skin by Bioquantine’ range is said to promote firmer and younger looking skin, assist with even skin tone and hyper pigmentation.

’The Voice Of Africa’ hosted a Picnic Skin Launch at the weekend at Boulevard Midrand. The line-up for the launch had members of her circle, Somizi Mhlongo, Vusi Nova and Brenda Mtambo. This is not Kelly's first time venturing into business. Last year she launched her own gin brand, ’Controversy’. Now, the singer is trying her hand in the beauty game.

Over the years Kelly has become known for her stunning looks and being open about skin lightening. The ‘Esphambanweni’ hitmaker has previously shared on social media her personal choice of skin lightening products. While Kelly has been making moves as a businesswoman she has also been in the spotlight for being a true friend to local media personality Somizi Mhlongo. She declined an offer to perform at the opening of a Zimbabwean restaurant after she discovered that Somizi's appearance was cancelled because of his sexuality.