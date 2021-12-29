Kelly Rowland: I’m obsessed with self-care

Kelly Rowland admits that her favourite way to relax is with a self-care session including beauty face masks and a steamer. She said: "I think that when it comes to having a moment for yourself is necessary.

“Some sort of self-care, I'm obsessed with self-care. With two kids, I'm obsessed with self-care. “The boys asleep, I got the steamer on. I'm about to put this mask on Miss Shani [Darden], my aesthetician gave me, I’m gonna relax, and I'm going to make sure that I make this time for myself because it was necessary, because I needed it." Kelly then hinted that she uses her self-care routines as a coping mechanism, admitting that it helps her to become the "best version" of herself.

Speaking to Refinery29, she added: "I pour it into myself. If the rest of the world and social media and everything else is going to try to suck a lot of things out of me, I have to be able to pour something back into myself. so that if that does happen, I'm not falling short of the juice or gas that I need to be the best version of myself." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refinery29 (@refinery29) The former “X Factor” judge - who made her name alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams in the 1990s girl group Destiny's Child - went on to spill about her haircare, naming her favourite products along the way. She said: "I'm obsessed with Tracee Ellis Ross, [and] her Pattern Shampoo, and then Taraji [P. Henson] has a conditioner that was literally kissed by God.