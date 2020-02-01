Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner is launching a makeup line with her sister Kylie Jenner and promises it will be "really big". The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has confirming she is working alongside her sibling's brand Kylie Cosmetics and promises it will be "really big".

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "We haven't done one yet. I am the last sister, or the last family member, I think. I had a contract before with another make-up company. So now I am able to do it. We're really going big because I'm her full blood."

Meanwhile, Kendall previously opened up about her skincare routine, revealing she thinks she has the best skincare routine of all her sisters - but insists half-siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner all have "beautiful skin".

She said: "I honestly might need to take credit for this one, only because they haven't really struggled with breakouts. Khloe did a little bit when she was really young, and then Rob [Kardashian] a bit when he was really young but he's not my sister. They all have beautiful skin. So I will talk myself up and say that I might be the [skin-care] master in the family."