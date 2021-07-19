Kerry Katona becomes millionaire again through her OnlyFans account - by selling pics of her feet

Kerry Katona has become a millionaire again through her OnlyFans account. The 40-year-old star - who rose to fame in the girl group Atomic Kitten - has revealed that her earnings have soared since she joined the subscription website, where she makes money by posting sultry photographs and even pictures of her feet.

Kerry - who was declared bankrupt in 2008 - said: "People are quick to say, 'she's desperate' if I get out a bit of nipple, but I've made my first million since bankruptcy and I'm so, so proud. "If it wasn't for OnlyFans I wouldn't have had money to invest in myself and in making more companies.

"What p***s me off is when you get Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 'Eyes Wide Shut' moaning and groaning in sex scenes. Or Angelina Jolie and Julia Roberts getting their kit off. They get paid millions, they get awards. It’s ‘art’, darling. But I get judged. "I’m not showing anything more than going topless on holiday."

Kerry admits that the venture has helped to transform her life, allowing her to open an online clothing company, KerryBoutique. And Kerry - whose subscribers pay up to £18 a month for content - insists her children are comfortable with what she's doing. The singer - who has Molly, 19, Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi, 14, Maxwell, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, seven - told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I started out as a Page Three model and owe my career to that, so it’s no different for me or the children, who have grown up seeing me doing shoots.

"I just send sexy messages and pictures, but nothing more than topless. "I’ve had loads of requests for foot selfies from people with foot fetishes. "Some are men and women texting me their sex issues and I’m like a therapist for them – their fantasy.