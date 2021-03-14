Kevin Bacon was 'cocky' to think he could give wife Kyra Sedgwick a bikini wax

Kevin Bacon thought he could successfully give his wife a bikini wax because he can build flat-pack furniture. The 'City on a Hill' actor's spouse, Kyra Sedgwick, previously told how she enlisted the 62-year-old star to help with her grooming because beauty salons are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and he admitted he felt "cocky enough" to be sure he'd do a good job. Speaking to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, he said: "I'm one of those people that is sorta cocky enough to think I can probably learn to do anything. "Especially because as an actor, you've got to get a skill = pretend your an actor, or a fireman, or whatever. Ride a horse? Sure! "I thought, 'How hard could this be?' Some assembly required. I can put stuff together from Ikea.

"It's not... You need to leave it to the trained professionals. Otherwise, it can get really, really, frighteningly dangerous."

Kyra had told her waxing story to Jimmy earlier this year, and the host noted to Kevin that she "seemed a bit mad" about his efforts.

He confirmed: "She was a little bit mad but it's OK. I gave it the old college try."

The 'Call Your Mother' actress previously admitted she was left in a "lot of pain" following the 'Footloose' star's attempts to give her an intimate wax.

The 55-year-old star explained: "I assumed the position and what you have to do is brush the hair away from the way it grows while putting the wax on and taking a piece of cloth, you put the cloth on the wax and rip it really hard...

"I'm not saying it was a disaster but the fact we didn't have to go to the emergency room was a miracle.

"You have to use a small piece of cloth. It was too big, so you're ripping off too much hair at one time, and it's agonising. It's agonising, and also if you're not pulling it in the right directions, it won't get off. And when you can't pull it off, that's when you need to call 911."