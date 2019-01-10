Congratulations to Khadija Ben Hamou for being the first Black woman to ever be elected “Miss Algeria “ .— YASMEEN (@AriesForYSL) January 8, 2019
I can’t believe it’s taking us this long to finally make this happen .
May all the racist rot in their miserable homes while our queen is flourishing & having fun . 🌹🕊 pic.twitter.com/jXukfSdFmA
This beautiful lady is Khadija Ben Hamou. She was just chosen Miss Algeria 2019.— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) January 6, 2019
Sadly some users on Arab twitter are attacking & insulting her because she is a woman of color.
You are stunning Khadija.
Let's show her some love. ❤#خديجة_بن_حمو@akhbar pic.twitter.com/SwwlznQZi7