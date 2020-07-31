Khanyi Mbau addresses skin lightening drama in IG live video

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Over the years we’ve all noticed that Khanyi Mbau’s skin get lighter and lighter. The Mzanzi actress‘s ever paling skin becomes a hot topic of discussion and major criticism on social media every time she posts a picture. People are always quick to dig up old pictures of Mbau in order to make side by side comparisons and it’s undeniable that she has definitely been chemically lightening her skin. This week she finally spoke out her about her decision to lighten her complexion. In an Instagram Live video, the personality said skin lightening is something not unusual in the entertainment industry.

She said, “All your pop stars lighten their skin. They may not be as honest and open as I am. 90 percent of your celebrities lighten their skin. It is part of the game. Remember our game is different to your game ... it is a culture. It is how we play. We don't want to look ordinary because we do not live an ordinary lifestyle.”

She added that she doesn’t like wearing makeup a lot and lightened skin looked better on set and on Instagram.

In the video she tells women to embrace any beauty regime they are happy with and that being black is a state of being.

“Being black doesn't mean you have to look black. Being black is a state of being. Being black is a sense of spirit. Being black is a sense of how you think and how you see yourself but it doesn't mean you have to look indigenous. Why are we living in a world that won't allow us to explore and be who we want to be?”