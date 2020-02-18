Khanyi Mbau gets dragged for giving Lasizwe a 'nose job'
She made him lighter AND gave him a nose job.— Mfazomnyama (@mfazomnyama_) February 17, 2020
Guys social media is slowly but surely going to bring an end to our sanity. https://t.co/n3bYQaAD5W
This is beyond low self esteem. To project her personal insecurities onto someone else and 'fix' their nose to a Caucasian appearance. Disturbing.— Caroline (@CarolineA_M) February 17, 2020
Why @MbauReloaded unje mara? We don't have a problem with you editing umkhaba wakho but why @lasizwe's nose?— Katlego Liberty (@KatlegoLTweets) February 17, 2020
So amongst all the modifications ya'll just gonna focus on the lightness of the skin and the nose, why isn't anyone asking what happened to the tummy.. O ile kae mkhaba?— Seopela Wa Afrika (@Hector_Maoto) February 17, 2020