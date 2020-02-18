Khanyi Mbau gets dragged for giving Lasizwe a 'nose job'









Lasizwe Dambuza and Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram.

TV personality and actress Khanyi Mbau got dragged on Twitter for editing Lasizwe's looks, making his skin lighter and his nose sharper. The actress who openly bleached her skin and did several surgeries on her body, including a nose job and a tummy tuck, posted a picture of herself and Lasizwe - and tweeps didn't like what she did to Lasizwe's looks.

Lasizwe before Mbau edited their picture.





In the picture, Lasizwe is seen looking much brighter than he is, and his nose looks like it was modified, which is completely different from the picture that Lasizwe posted - untouched by photo-editing tools.





The modified picture that Khanyi edited.





Tweeps then accused Mbau of projecting her low-self esteem on Lasizwe.





She made him lighter AND gave him a nose job.



Guys social media is slowly but surely going to bring an end to our sanity. https://t.co/n3bYQaAD5W — Mfazomnyama (@mfazomnyama_) February 17, 2020





This is beyond low self esteem. To project her personal insecurities onto someone else and 'fix' their nose to a Caucasian appearance. Disturbing. — Caroline (@CarolineA_M) February 17, 2020





Why @MbauReloaded unje mara? We don't have a problem with you editing umkhaba wakho but why @lasizwe's nose? — Katlego Liberty (@KatlegoLTweets) February 17, 2020

The "Abomama bomthandazo" star went as far as ironing her dress when editing the picture.







