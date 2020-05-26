Khanyi Mbau has had enough of online trolls, hits back at albino comment

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau always finds herself the subject of scrutiny whenever she posts a picture to social media. On some occasions she rolls with the punches, and on others she stays silent. When it comes to the ongoing saga over her lightened skin, Mbau fans and critics alike always have something to say. So when Mbau posted a picture of herself to Twitter, wearing white against a light background, the comments came in thick and fast.

Captioning the post "Mental...", her skin tone was once again the topic of discussion. But this time the "Red Room" actress responded to a fellow online user who asked her if she was slowly becoming an Albino with simply one word - "goals".

Goals — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) May 21, 2020

Her clap back elicited some funny responses from other users, including laughing emojis and memes.





Just last week the "Ubusuku Bonke" singer posted another picture to Instagram dressed in a striking blue bikini. Resembling a Barbie doll, Mbau's blonde locks and wispy long eyelashes weren't the only thing that got tweeps talking.

In the post, which now since been deleted, many took issue with her extra pale skin - a result of the picture being taken in direct sunlight.

But the onslaught of trolling and criticism doesn't seem to be getting her down. By the looks of her Instagram feed, Mbau is living her best lockdown life.











