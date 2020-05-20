Khanyi Mbau's pale skin bikini post causes Twitter frenzy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We're very confused about where Khanyi Mbau is self isolating right now because the weather seems a bit odd. It's hot enough for her to slip into a bikini, but also very cold at the same time, because she's looking very pale. Whenever the South African actress posts a picture it's bound to get tongues wagging - especially the flesh revealing ones. A while back she posted a pick of herself in her bedroom wearing a very high-cut black bikini which had everybody zooming into her lady bits. Her bedroom seems to be the her favourite location lately for her lockdown shots. Mbau recently posted yet another picture of herself wearing an aqua blue bikini top with a teeny tie-dye bikini bottom on Instagram.

The celeb resembled a Barbie doll with long blonde wavy hair and wispy long eyelashes.

In the caption she says: "Dear @lightsculpt , my whole body needs to come back home!!"

LightSculpt specializes in a wide range of non and minimally invasive medical aesthetic solutions.

In the rest of the caption she says "My skin. Laser all my intimated. My face. [email protected] save me I need grooming!"

As one would expect, Mbau's post caused a social media frenzy but not because of her skimpy bikini or intimate bits, but because of her pale skin tone. In this particular post her skin looks extra pale because it's taken in direct sunlight.

Her ever-lightening skin tone has always been a hot topic of discussion. Here's what Twitter is saying about it.

She got a dark skin friend look like khanyi mbau, and her light skin Friend look like Khanyi Mbau pic.twitter.com/5hplrFGF0D — BLUE SCREEN OF DEATH (@BeatBoiMad) May 20, 2020

I don't think ancestors recognize Khanyi Mbau 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D7hSY78FoO — Black is Gold الأسود هو الذهب (@BlackisGoldz) May 20, 2020

Mara yazi Khanyi Mbau was fine the way she was at first. Lento azama ukuzenza yona ayikho. She looks like a Tea that has too much Cremora. pic.twitter.com/egpByWLYhH — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) May 20, 2020

Next thing we know Khanyi Mbau will be transparent. — Aubz 👊 (@Aubreychiibi) May 20, 2020















