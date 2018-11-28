The 34-year-old reality star admitted that she carries five different variations of lip products from her beauty mogul half-sister, Kylie Jenner, with her and revealed she especially likes the "Koko K" shade, was inspired by her own day-to-day "pinky nude" lip look. Khloe told PEOPLE: "I have five [Kylie Cosmetics] colours in my make-up bag. The 'Koko K' shade is named after me -- that was a surprise. It's a pinky nude, which is what I wear every day."

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star previously revealed that she can do her everyday make-up in just 20 minutes and uses just concealer, mascara, lip liner and a contouring palette.

Khloe revealed that she can do her everyday make-up in just 20 minutes. (Picture: Instagram)

The brunette beauty admitted on her website she doesn't "really wear any foundation" and instead wears a Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer.

She said: "I think it's nice on an off-duty day to see your skin. I use concealer to spot treat any blemishes or circles under my eyes. "

Khloe then goes on to use a Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Highlighter and Shader Duet and although she confesses the product is "pricey" she "always" has to have "a little contour on".

She said: "I always, ALWAYS have to get a little contour on...This is pricey but it's also a two-in-one. Use the highlighter to brighten and lift, and the darker shade to contour and define."

After lining her lips the star finished her glam look with Lancôme Hypnôse Custom Volume Mascara and the television personality thinks "less is more" when it comes to eye make-up.

She said: "I never wear false eyelashes when I do my own makeup because I don't know how to put them on and, for me, sometimes less is more.

"I am lucky enough to have really good natural lashes, so I just put mascara on and I'm good to go."