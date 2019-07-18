Khloe Kardashian admits her nose contour can sometimes look "crazy" but it is her "favourite part" in her make-up routine.
The 35-year-old TV reality star has opened up about how her beauty routine has changed since she has become a new mother to her 15-month-old daughter True - who she raises with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson - and the striking blonde has revealed her "favourite" part in her make-up ritual is making her nose look slimmer with different hued powder, but she has to be careful not to go overboard with her application of the product.
She said: "One of my favourite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a bit. In person and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different. Sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good, and then in photos I look crazy."
Khloe loves to contour her jawline to make her face look slimmer, and has dubbed the process a "magic eraser" for her baby weight.
She added: "Especially after baby, when you have had a baby [and] you're working on losing weight, and you're still not losing that much weight. [In] your face you just feel so big. This I swear is like a magic eraser. I sit here and I'm just like, 'Please go away! Come again another day. Please! Or just don't come!' "
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also addressed the criticism she has received for having long, acrylic nails and admitted they don't get in the way of her being a mother to her child.
Speaking in a Vogue beauty tutorial, Khloe added: "I've had long nails for 100 years. Everyone told me, 'When you have a baby you have to have short nails, this is gross, you can't take care of your child.' If I could wipe my own ass, I could wipe my child's ass. I'm actually looking at hers, so it's a lot easier."
The "Revenge Body" host went on to explain that her make-up is like a shield, and helps her feel "cute and prepared" for any trauma that could break out.
She added: "No one ever bought me make-up classes, if you can't tell. Stuff breaks out in this family all the time, so you just always wanna be cute and prepared - even in trauma or tragedy you wanna look good."