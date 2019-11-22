Kim Kardashian gave Mario Dedivanovic full control over new KKW x Mario collection









Kim Kardashian West with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West says she gave her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic "full rein" over their second collection together and she is thrilled with how it turned out. The reality TV star and her make-up artist are preparing to release their second collaboration, 'KKW x Mario: The Artist & Muse' and Kim is thrilled with the result. She told WWD: "Mario and I have talked about a second collab for over a year now. After our first, we knew we wanted to do something else. It was so successful because people love to see our connection together. He's so involved, I really give him full rein with a collab. He's been working on formulas for about a year now. We knew we wanted to do it around holiday."

And Mario revealed the collection pays tribute to Kim's influence on his career.

He said: "The collaboration, said Dedivanovic, is meant to pay homage to Kim and thank her for what she's done for me [and] for makeup artists as a whole."

Kim and Mario released their first collection together in April 2018 and when announcing their latest collaboration, Mario paid tribute to Kim as a muse to him and inspiration to people all over the world.

He said: "This collection means the world to me. As I approached my 19th year as a makeup artist, I made a decision to solely devote my time & energy to projects that are 100 per cent meaningful to me.

"For the past 11+ years, Kim has not only been a muse to me, she's been a source of inspiration to an entire generation of beauty lovers around the world. She's opened doors and provided opportunities for me and for makeup artists in general that I know have changed this industry forever.

"With this collection and campaign I wanted to personally thank her on behalf of every boy and girl out there who's life she's touched in some way. She is my muse and she is our muse. I hope I make you all proud."