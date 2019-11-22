Kim Kardashian West says she gave her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic "full rein" over their second collection together and she is thrilled with how it turned out.
The reality TV star and her make-up artist are preparing to release their second collaboration, 'KKW x Mario: The Artist & Muse' and Kim is thrilled with the result.
She told WWD: "Mario and I have talked about a second collab for over a year now. After our first, we knew we wanted to do something else. It was so successful because people love to see our connection together. He's so involved, I really give him full rein with a collab. He's been working on formulas for about a year now. We knew we wanted to do it around holiday."