Kim Kardashian West wants to launch a skincare line because she is "obsessed" with such products.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star may be busy expanding her KKW Beauty line into retail stores and launching her Skims shapewear collection, but she's already planning her next venture and wants to focus on one of her "obsessions".
She told Refinery29: "I'd love to (launch skin care).
"I'm obsessed with skincare. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials."
A skincare line from Kim - who suffers from skin condition psoriasis - is likely to include one of her favourite thick moisturisers.