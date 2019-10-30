Kim Kardashian is already planning her next venture and it's all about skincare









Kim Kardashian West is obsessed with skincare products. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West wants to launch a skincare line because she is "obsessed" with such products. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star may be busy expanding her KKW Beauty line into retail stores and launching her Skims shapewear collection, but she's already planning her next venture and wants to focus on one of her "obsessions". She told Refinery29: "I'd love to (launch skin care). "I'm obsessed with skincare. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials." A skincare line from Kim - who suffers from skin condition psoriasis - is likely to include one of her favourite thick moisturisers.

She said: "I have dry skin, so I really love (heavy moisturisers), especially when I'm travelling."

The 39-year-old is also likely to take advice on the products from her famous family as they like to discuss skin care on their group chat.

Kim explained: "Anytime we see something like a crazy facial, we always put it on the group chat."

But when it comes to sampling specific products, she said: "We do more of those reviews in person."

Kim recently launched a "90s inspired" KKW Beauty collection to pay homage to her favourite fashion era.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited to announce my new 90's inspired collection of all matte formulas - The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!

"I get a lot of my make-up inspiration from the 90's and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners.

"Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can't wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty (sic)"