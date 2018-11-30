'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian West. (Picture: Instagram)

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has seemingly suggested she already has a cosmetics line for men "in the works", as she made a cameo during Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Legendary Christmas Special. When asked by John and Chrissy's cousin Yassir if she was planning "a makeup line for dudes", she told him: "I actually have something in the works."

It comes after Kim launched her first mascara, which comes as a part of the brand's Glam Bible Smokey Volume 1 set.

In a statement, she said: "This is the Holy Grail for all my beauty needs, I wanted everyone to have access to the products and tools you need to recreate some of my favourite looks, and there's no better time to treat yourself or your loved ones than the Holidays!"

The Glam Bible also includes a new six-shade eyeshadow palette, false lashes, a black pencil liner, a brick red blush, a glittering gold highlighter, a peach lip liner, two lipsticks with peachy tones, a make-up sponge, a lip and eyeliner sharpener and finally, a powder puff.

And it was also announced earlier this month that Kim would be collaborating for a new make-up collection with half-sister Kylie Jenner - who owns Kylie Cosmetics.

The pair previously joined forces for a cosmetics collection in 2017, and now "part two" is just around the corner.