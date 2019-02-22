Kim Kardashian West is preparing for the Oscars. (Instagram)

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday night (20.02.19) to share her lengthy facial process with fans to show them how she gets her glowing complexion, with celebrity aesthetician, Joanna Czech at Los Angeles's Clé de Peau Beauté. The evening started with a green-light LED therapy facial across her face, which is used to fade hyperpigmentation and brighten the complexion, and was then followed by two masks from 111SKIN, including a Bio Cellulose Treatment and a Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Mask.

Kim having a boob mask done. (Instagram)

Czech - who has a vast celebrity clientele including Anna Wintour, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, and Liam Neeson - used a bio cellulose face mask, which features ingredients like licorice root extract to brighten her complexion and stimulate collagen production.

The second mask used was what Kim, 38, wore across her neck and chest, and was infused with prestigious black diamond particles (111SKIN's Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Mask $250 - about R3500) to aid her A-List glow.

Kim has previously praised the use of facial peels for helping her maintain a radiant glow.

She previously advised fans: "If you like to do at-home skincare treatments, you should add facial peels into your routine. They work by removing the top layer of dead skin cells, including all of those impurities and imperfections. After the peel, a new layer of skin that's brighter and more radiant is revealed."

Kim went on to list some of her favourite at-home exfoliating treatments, which included the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, the Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Sensitive, the Lancer Caviar Lime Acid Peel, and Derma E Overnight Peel.