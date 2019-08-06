Kim Kardashian resembles Toni Braxton in her new promo pics. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has announced that she is releasing a "90s inspired" KKW Beauty collection. The 38-year-old reality TV star is often pictured re-wearing couture looks from the decade, which have been worn by supermodels Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk, and now the striking brunette has unveiled a "nostalgic" make-up range that pays homage to her favourite fashion era.

The make-up look for her campaign images has her looking a lot like 90's "Breathe Again" singer Toni Braxton.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited to announce my new '90's inspired collection of all matte formulas - The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!

"I get a lot of my make-up inspiration from the 90's and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners.

"Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can't wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty (sic)"

Showing off the colour swatches on Twitter, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced three new matte nude hues, available in '90s chic, '90s glam and '90s style.

She captioned the photo: "My new matte formula lipstick is soooooo good!!! (sic)"

My new matte formula lipstick is soooooo good!!! pic.twitter.com/s91cvrBhvR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 5, 2019

And Kim particularly loves the new cosmetic range because it reminds her of the make-up she would wear when she was growing up.

She added: "I used to wear this burgundy lip all the time in high school! These are the new matte lipsticks and liners for the matte cocoa collection (sic)."

I used to wear this burgundy lip all the time in high school! These are the new matte lipsticks and liners for the matte cocoa collection pic.twitter.com/58rVwHJnlr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 5, 2019



