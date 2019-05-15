Kim Kardashian introduces a new makeup collection. (Picture: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian West is releasing her Mrs. West make-up collection on her "five-year wedding anniversary" to husband Kanye West. The 37-year old entrepreneur - who married the 'Golddigger' hitmaker Kanye West in 2014 - has unveiled her newest KKW Beauty collection in collaboration with her long term make-up artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic, and the star has taken to Instagram to reveal that the range will be available for fans to purchase next Friday (24.05.19) to celebrate her upcoming anniversary, and "loves" that she has created an exclusive collection of cosmetics based on one of the "happiest days" of her life.

Kim wrote: "My new @kkwbeauty Mrs. West Collection is inspired by my actual look created by @makeupbymario on my wedding day. I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life are celebrated in this collection. Launching on my actual 5 year anniversary Friday, 05.24 at 12PM PST online at KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY I love finding pics from my wedding day in Italy and sharing them (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also insisted that the whole collection is "inspired" by the look that Mario created on Kim's wedding day.

She captioned her campaign image: "So excited to announce my brand new #KKWBEAUTY Mrs. West Collection. This collection is inspired by the look @makeupbymario created on my actual wedding day. Launching on KKWBEAUTY.COM on my 5 year wedding anniversary, 05.24 at 12PM PST Photo by @gregswalesart Makeup by @makeupbymario Hair by @chrisappleton1 Flowers by @jeffleatham (sic)"

Mario and Kim knew they wanted a range of products which would be versatile enough for fans to recreate a variety of looks and her beauty guru previously admitted that they started planning the collection even before KKW Beauty launched in 2017.

He explained: "Even before Kim started her make-up line, we talked about how she wanted her first collaboration to be with me, so that's when I actually started planning it.

"We wanted products that people could use to re-create basically any look that we've ever done, there have always been certain key eye shadow and lip colours that I've used on Kim, and while over the years we've used tons of different products, they've always been the same shades. So basically what we did was took all those specific shades and perfected them for exactly how we like them, how we like to use them, and what we like to pair them with."