Kim Kardashian-West dragged for tanning her skin with darker foundation

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West has found herself on the wrong side of Twitter again. The entrepreneur took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of her body make-up, which gives her a darker skin tone. Comparing her hands, one with make-up and the other without, she wrote: “KKWBeauty body make-up is perfect for hands because my hands are always pale and our formula is waterproof so you can wash your hands. We used colour light/medium.” Tweeps dragged her misleading the people. They commented that the reason her hands are “pale” is that she is naturally lighter in complexion. "My hands are always pale."



Kim, you're a white woman. pic.twitter.com/IA5TVfEZrH — San 🎀 (@Sancityx) January 14, 2021 Twitter user @idavcj wrote: “'My hands are always pale’ ... it’s because you’re ca cajun.”

They also dragged her for wearing a darker shade of foundation on her face and forgetting to wear the body make-up to match.

“Kimberly, we are rooting for you, but the hands and the face do not match! Please, cut it out,” said @Tanajahraps.

Some defended her, saying she’s wearing body make-up because she has a skin condition that makes her hands pink.

“She's not doing it to appear darker. She's evening out her skin tone, she’s naturally tanned. She has a skin condition which causes her hands go all red and pink and blotchy. The make-up is to even out her skin and cover blemishes, it's the foundation for hands,” said @enbymomo.

“Mrs West” is soon to launch a new fragrance under her beauty label, KKW Beauty.