Kim Kardashian West in talks with Coty

Kim Kardashian West is in talks with Coty Inc about a possible collaboration "with respect to certain beauty products".

The cosmetics brand already owns a 51 percent stake in Kim's sister Kylie Jenner's beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics and is now in talks with Kim about her KKW Beauty company.

According to the New York Post, Page Six, Chief Executive Peter Harf said in a conference call: "Kris Jenner and I are good friends. I think I'm very proud that the Jenner family is working with us and [that we] have access to them and to all other people who are big key opinion leaders on social media."

"I could get more concrete but this is not yet in the public domain."

The company later disclosed in a regulatory filing that it was in talks with Kim, about a possible collaboration "with respect to certain beauty products" but did not give any other details.