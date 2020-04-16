Kim Kardashian West skips showering while self-quarantining

Kim Kardashian West has gone days without showering or brushing her hair while self-quarantining at home because she's so busy with her kids. The 39-year-old star - who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West - loves the days when she is filming 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' because they make her feel much more "glamorous" than her new everyday look while confined to her house because of the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted: "My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on make-up twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together. "It's not always glamorous. There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out." And Kim urged parents in a similar position not to put too much pressure on themselves.

She advised: "Do the best that you can."

The brunette beauty has been sharing beauty tutorials online and revealed she's also been giving private make-up lessons via video conferencing app Zoom.

She told Refinery29: "If you only knew the amount of private lessons I've been giving people over Zoom."

Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, is keen to have one of her daughter's one-on-one tutorials.

She said: "I was trying to do my makeup the other day, and I was wishing I had paid more attention to Kim when she tried to teach me how to contour.

"I could use those tips right now. I told [Kim] when this was all over, I want her to come over for a private lesson."

Kim's online lessons have hilariously been interrupted by North and she admitted her eldest daughter thinks she is in charge of their household.

She admitted: "I can't get away from her. She's running the house, or so she thinks she is."