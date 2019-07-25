Kim Kardashian West slays in fiery orange. Picture: Instagram

Everything Kim Kardashian touches turns to gold. Her loyal fans are always keeping an eye on her Instagram feed in anticipation of her next jaw-dropping post. What will Kim K be serving next? Her latest posts have centered around her latest KKW Beauty collection, Sooo Fire.

This collection includes 3 eyeliners in Rust, Copper and Yellow Gold, 3 glosses in Flammable, Extinguish and Radiate and a 10-pan eyeshadow palette with shades ranging from golden bronzes to fiery reds.

Tangerine oranges and chilli reds have been hot tones on the runway for summer and winter. So it's no surprise that Kim's collection has incorporated this trend.

The reality TV star’s most recent post shows her wearing a bright orange turtleneck top. The previous week she showed off her curves in a sheer orange top and a short ruched body-hugging skirt.

During a trip to Costa Rica, she wore wide-legged pants with a crop top showing off her tiny waist. The tropical print fabric featured pops of citrus orange.

All her recent make-up looks show different ways to use her Sooo Fire collection - from an all-over wet look to a shimmering metallic.