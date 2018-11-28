Kim Kardashian West had a work out session on a private plane. (Picture: Instagram)

The 38-year-old reality star posted a series of videos after hiring out an entire Boeing 747 with husband Kanye West to fly an unknown destination, and while in the air the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had a work out session with trainer Melissa Alcantara. The curvaceous beauty lifted weights in a gym which had been set up in one of the plane's bedrooms and did lunges along the hallway of the plane and speaking to her Instagram stories revealed: "Since it's so long so we can work out."

The trainer then re-shared a video Kim posted of the two of them doing lunges and added a 2:52 a.m. time sticker writing: "After we sleep 10 hours lol. It's too early for this s**t! (sic)"

Using her phone to video the plush interior of the huge plane - which can seat up to 660 passengers - the star showed fans a double bed set in the middle of a roomy bedroom, complete with marble en-suite and went on to show a luxurious marble dining area.

She boasted: "No big deal just taking a private 747 this is how [Kanye] does it now. Only 747s. Private. I've never even heard of this but whatever!

"So you know, just our room for the long flight, pretty insane, so this is what a private 747 is like you guys. I've never been on one before so I'm like oh my god. This is pretty crazy.

"How cute there's even a dining table, you guys, this is insane.(sic)"

The plane reportedly costs around $200,000 per hour.