Know your vitamin ABC's for glowing skin

During winter we stock up on immune boosters and flu busters and just about anything to keep coronavirus from spreading. You'll be happy to know that all those vitamins you’ve filled your cabinet with have great benefits for your skin as well. Here’s the ABC's of vitamins for glowing skin. Vitamin A Found in foods such as carrots, lettuce, fish, winter squashes and greens (the dark green variety), vitamin A is vital for skin repair and rejuvenation as well as protecting your skin against sun damage. As well as preventing dry and flaky skin.

Lettuce and fish is a great source of Vitamin A. Picture: Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels

Vitamin B

Vitamin B gives your skin that much desired glow. It contains antioxidants which helps to treat signs of ageing. The best food force would be rice, eggs, oatmeal, bananas, apricots, avocados and sunflower seeds.

Vitamin C

All you need to remember about vitamin C is that C is for collagen! Collagen is what helps keep skin firm, so a lack of vitamin C can contribute to skin sagging which leads to wrinkles. This wonder vitamin can be found in foods like citrus fruits, leafy greens, kale, cauliflower, bell peppers etc.

Citrus fruit. Picture: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Vitamin E

Almost every woman has vitamin E oil on her dressing table fully aware of it’s benefits. Used topically it’s wonderful for moisturizing and healing (help to reduce scars). When this vitamin is ingested from natural sources, the benefits are even greater. Vitamin E can be found in broccoli, kale, spinach, almonds, peanuts, sunflower oil, olive oil and coconut oil.

Vitamin K

It might not be be the most well known of the vitamins but you’ll happy to know that it helps reduce those dark circles as well as bruises. A good source of vitamin K is cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, green leafy vegetables.