Kylie Jenner has sold a majority stake in her cosmetics company for $600-million.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has given 51 percent of her make-up and skincare businesses to beauty giant Coty - which owns around 77 brands including Hugo Boss, Burberry, Rimmel and Max Factor - in exchange for the lump sum.
The 22-year-old make-up guru said: "I'm excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world.
"I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media. This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse."
While Coty will have overall responsibility for Kylie's company, the brunette beauty will still work alongside her team to lead creative efforts and communications.