Kylie Jenner claps back at troll who mocked her lips

Kylie Jenner has hit back at a troll who mocked her lips. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star took a swipe at an online follower who made fun of her pout after she appeared to debut a new look in a TikTok video with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, which showed the pair wearing black tops and posing to the sound of “Favorite” by Ciara.

Story continues below Advertisement

The follower wrote: “The lips, please” before adding grimacing, sweating and skull emojis and it prompted a furious response from 25-year-old Jenner, who added: “It’s the filter but go off,” according to The Sun. The exchange prompted a slew of comments from Jenner’s fans, with one writing: “'It’s the filter but go off’ I’d cry myself to sleep after that.” While another wrote: "’It’s the filter but go off' like they don’t look the exact same without the filter too.“

One more defended the original poster, adding: “If she has to say no they don’t really look like that it’s the filter, as if they look better without the filter, why the h**l is she putting on that clownish filter lol.” Jenner previously confessed to undergoing lip filler treatments after lengthy speculation about whether she’d undergone any cosmetic procedures to tweak her look. She opened up about her decision to have fillers back in 2021 on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion show “The Final Curtain Part 1” and admitted kissing a boy made her paranoid about her pout.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jenner said: “My love for make-up started with my insecurity with my lips. And I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses. “A guy said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. And then, from then ... from then on, I felt ... unkissable.”

Story continues below Advertisement

She explained she attempted to change her look using make-up but ended up resorting to fillers: “I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. “I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips.

Story continues below Advertisement