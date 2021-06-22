Kylie Jenner relaunches signature lip kits

Kylie Jenner will relaunch her signature lip kits with a whole new formula. The 23-year-old beauty mogul has updated her original collection of lipsticks with a brand new formula to ensure they are smudge-resistant, vegan, lightweight, and longer-lasting.

Each lip kit - which comes with a matte liquid lipstick and a pencil lip liner - will also come with new packaging in light pink boxes just like her branding. Sharing a sneak peek of the relaunch in a video on Instagram, she captioned the post: "MEET THE NEW LIP KIT. smudge resistant, vegan, lightweight, 8 hour wear! gave @kyliecosmetics a little makeover. #ComingSoon (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Kylie first launched her lip kits in 2015 when she was just 18 and the products sold out in less than a minute. The relaunch news comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's beauty companies employed a new CEO Andrew Stanleick - who has been Coty’s executive vice president for the Americas since 2017. Andrew said: "We have a clear plan in place to accelerate growth and ensure these businesses are able to continue to deliver outstanding products that are new, innovative and sustainable ... "

A consumer website will finally allow consumers to seamlessly shop the full assortment of her cosmetics and skincare products." Whilst Coty CEO Sue Nabi added: "Andrew is a very experienced and respected Coty leader who has demonstrated strong business development acumen, strategic rigor, and customer orientation.