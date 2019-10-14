According to Kylie Jenner, she sees her stretch marks as a "gift" from her daughter Stormi.
The 22-year-old star - who has 20-month-old Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - has revealed she's grown to accept the way her body has changed after giving birth last year.
She told a fan via Instagram: "I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn't!
"Once i accepted the change my confidence came back. It just takes time (sic)"
Another of Kylie's followers asked the brunette beauty: "Did you have any stretch marks during your pregnancy? If so how did you get rid of them?"