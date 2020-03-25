Kylie Jenner stops production at Kylie Cosmetics amid coronavirus

Kylie Cosmetics has ceased production for the time being amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 22-year-old make-up guru has revealed that Kylie Cosmetics will not be shipping any orders for the foreseeable future while her team at her fulfilment centre abides by California's business rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her business account on Instagram, Kylie wrote in a statement: "Due to the current health orders in California, the fulfillment center we use is temporarily closing. While our website remains open to accept orders, our fulfillment center can't guarantee delivery dates at this time. Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping.

"For any orders placed on or after March 16, our refund policy has been updated to allow our customers to cancel unshipped orders at any time for a full refund. The customer service team will be reaching out via email to every customer who purchased on or after March 16 over the coming days. (sic)"

Although Kylie Cosmetics won't be operating for the time being, her skincare business Kylie Skin will continue to ship orders as the fulfilment centre used is allow to remain open providing staff follow all health and safety precautions.